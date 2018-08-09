$70K camera thief caught on camera in North Vancouver

Police say a $70,000 Arri Alexa Mini Camera was stolen from a camera rental store on July 31

A camera thief has been thwarted by another camera.

A $70,000 Arri Alexa Mini Camera was stolen from a camera rental store in North Vancouver on July 31, RCMP said Thursday.

A surveillance camera caught a man grabbing it from a shelf at the store on East Keith Road, hiding it under his jacket and walking out the door.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help to identify the “person of interest.”

“The theft appears to be targeted with the culprit knowing precisely what he wanted to steal,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the whereabouts of the camera is asked to call police at 604-985-1311, citing police file number 2018-20360.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.