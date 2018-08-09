$70K camera thief caught on camera in North Vancouver

Police say a $70,000 Arri Alexa Mini Camera was stolen from a camera rental store on July 31

A camera thief has been thwarted by another camera.

A $70,000 Arri Alexa Mini Camera was stolen from a camera rental store in North Vancouver on July 31, RCMP said Thursday.

A surveillance camera caught a man grabbing it from a shelf at the store on East Keith Road, hiding it under his jacket and walking out the door.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help to identify the “person of interest.”

“The theft appears to be targeted with the culprit knowing precisely what he wanted to steal,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the whereabouts of the camera is asked to call police at 604-985-1311, citing police file number 2018-20360.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one
Next story
Sea Festival parade car signage leads to complaint

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City MP backs petition for heritage funding

John Aldag hopes the petition will bring more support to heritage initiatives in Canada

Sea Festival parade car signage leads to complaint

Council candidate accused of violating city bylaw with vehicle lettering promoting his bid

‘If it’s a thing of the past, so be it’

After 16 years of leading White Rock Youth Ambassadors, Debbie Ward is stepping down

Snover Gill crowned Miss White Rock

Teen says it’s important for people of colour to be celebrated

Laurae McNally to run for Surrey school board ‘one more time’

‘I’m going to offer to represent the City of White Rock for one final term. This will be it for me,’ says longtime trustee.

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

$70K camera thief caught on camera in North Vancouver

Police say a $70,000 Arri Alexa Mini Camera was stolen from a camera rental store on July 31

Popular Lower Mainland park taking steps to curb illegal parking

Officials from different levels of government are working on Cultus Lake traffic problem

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

Most Read