It’s 7-Eleven’s 50th birthday and it’s celebrating with free Slurpees across Canada! (File photo)

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

Seventh month.

Eleventh day.

July 11—otherwise known as 7-11— marks the 50th anniversary for 7-Eleven Canada, as well as the annual 7-Eleven Day event, on which the convenience store serves free Slurpees from 11 a.m. to midnight.

But this year they’re kicking it up a notch.

For its golden jubilee celebration tomorrow, 7-Eleven is still hosting its annual 7-Eleven Day event but is also giving away 1500 of those free Slurpees in exclusive 12 oz. commemorative cups at each of its 590 stores across the country.

“We are honoured to be celebrating 50 years in Canada. The impact our stores have had on Canadian culture has been incredible and the iconic Slurpee has become part of the Canadian identity. said Doug Rosencrans, VP and GM of 7-Eleven Canada. “We are grateful for the love and support of Canadian Slurpee fans and their loyalty that has made Manitoba the Slurpee Capital of the World. This is our opportunity to thank Canadians for 50 incredible years of memories, and to celebrate 50 more to come!”

The cups will feature a composition of images of fans and also unlock a lens on Snapchat. 7-Eleven said the lens would “get fans dancing through the decades!”

Customers can also scan their 7-Eleven Day cup to get 1000 free 7Rewards points. 7Rewards members can spend 1000 points to pay for a medium Slurpee on their next visit.

More information about 7-Eleven Day and its festivities can be found at slurpee.ca/birthday.

