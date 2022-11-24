Vancouver police have identified another 15 people they believe took part in criminal activity during a riot at Breakout Festival in September 2022. (Image courtesy of VPD)

Vancouver police have identified another 15 people they believe took part in criminal activity during a riot at Breakout Festival in September 2022. (Image courtesy of VPD)

7 Breakout Festival riot suspects identified, more sought: Vancouver police

Police department released photos of 15 more suspects Nov. 24

Police say they’ve identified at least seven people so far who are suspected of causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a Vancouver live music venue and its surrounding neighbourhood back in September.

The Vancouver Police Department has been chasing down suspects since Sept. 18, when a last minute cancellation of headline act Lil Baby at Breakout Festival sent concert-goers into a violent riot. In total, police estimate rioters caused more than $300,000 to the PNE Amphitheatre destroying food kiosks, overturning tables, climbing light fixtures, and sparking fights throughout the festival grounds and neighbourhood.

On Nov. 1, VPD released 10 images of their most wanted suspects. Since then, the department says seven people have been identified, either from tips or turning themselves in.

Now, VPD is on the hunt for 15 more people it suspects of playing a major role in the Breakout Festival damage. The department released their images on Thursday (Nov. 24).

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeFestivalVancouverVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pizza shop owner in Hope reflects on feeding stranded travellers
Next story
Allegedly impaired driver found passed out with baby in vehicle in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Surrey Memorial Hospital’s pediatrics ER is one of many in the region overflowing with patients. (Photo by Anna Burns)
Young patients flood Surrey’s pediatric emergency room as region’s ERs overflow

The Lord Tweedsmuir Grade 8 football team is seen in playoff action against Vancouver College Nov. 15. The Panthers lost to the Fighting Irish 36-6 that day, but despite the loss LT head coach Frank Paulicelli says the Grade 8s had a successful season. (Photo submitted)
Lord Tweedsmuir football coaches happy with season, despite early exit for all three squads

Volunteers wrap gifts for shoppers. (File photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
15 reasons to shop local on Black Friday, according to Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey resident and avid birder and photographer Kris Cu is one of three Surrey “Spark” Program winners, granting him $3,000 in seed funding for his personal, guided birding tours in White Rock and Surrey. (contributed photo)
White Rock resident, Surrey photographer among 3 Surrey ‘Spark’ Program winners

Pop-up banner image