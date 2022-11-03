One of the newly renovated units in Jennings Place in Newton. (Photo: BC Housing)

One of the newly renovated units in Jennings Place in Newton. (Photo: BC Housing)

$7.9M reno makes life ‘nicer for everybody’ at Surrey affordable-housing complex

In Newton, the two-year renovation project was recently completed

Renovations at an affordable housing complex in Newton are now completed, and at least one resident loves how it all turned out.

Jennings Place, at 7775 120A St., is a 52-unit complex originally built in 1989, and the place needed some updates.

It’s owned and operated by Affordable Housing Societies (AHS), and the two-year, $7.9 million renovation was funded by the provincial government through BC Housing’s capital renewal fund.

Heather Newman has lived in Jennings Place with her three children for two years.

“Now it’s all updated and fresh and just feels nicer for everybody,” Newman said.

Her two teenagers now take pride in where they live, she added.

Some of the upgrades include heat pumps for heating and conditioning, water pipes, windows and floors, and each townhouse got a fresh coat of paint. BC Housing says the upgrades will help reduce energy demand by 50 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent.

AHS temporarily relocated tenants while the renovations were being done. Newman moved back into her newly renovated home in May, and said having the heat pump made summer with a newborn survivable.

Stephen Bennett, CEO of AHS, said, “These much-needed improvements will ensure greater comfort and security for our tenants, while reducing the carbon footprint of our buildings and extending the buildings’ life for many years. This is indeed a win-win for all involved.”


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

affordable housingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. long-term care residents, family promised greater input with new councils
Next story
B.C. massage therapist who sexually touched patients handed 15-year ban, hefty fines

Just Posted

Canadian military veteran Lorne Stoutenburg stands in the Cloverdale Legion. This year, he’ll march to Veterans’ Square as part of the Legion’s colour party for the first time. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Legion member served in Canadian military in the ’70s

One of the newly renovated units in Jennings Place in Newton. (Photo: BC Housing)
$7.9M reno makes life ‘nicer for everybody’ at Surrey affordable-housing complex

Richmond “Dick” Deck is seen in his home in Langley. The 101-year-old WWII veteran and former POW will lay a wreath for POWs at the Cloverdale Cenotaph this Remembrance Day. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Former POW Richmond Deck spent several months in German prison camps

Surrey resident Hien Vo, recently won $500k from Lotto Max. (BCLC Photo)
Surrey resident wins $500K from Lotto Max, plans to pay off mortgage