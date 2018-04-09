New Westminster Police seized drugs, cash and two prohibited handguns from a home in North Delta on April 5, 2018. (New Westminster Police)

$6K in drugs seized from North Delta home

Two men were arrested in connection with the search

Two North Delta residents have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking following a months-long investigation by the New West Police Department.

Following a fatal drug overdose in December 2017, the NWPD launched an investigation into the suspected source of the drugs. Evidence of drug-dealing was found at a residence in the 8800-block of Delwood Drive, and a search warrant was obtained.

Elliot Eriq Bains, 19, and Devin Sallas Bains, 21, were both arrested on April 5, 2018, after the New West Police street crime unit and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant. Local residents reported seeing a large police presence in the area, which is close to Brooke Elementary School.

Police seized two vehicles from the residence, as well cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, a significant amount cash and two prohibited handguns. The drugs from the seizure had an estimated street value of approximately $6,000.

Elliot and Devin Bains have been charged with a number offences, including the possession and trafficking of a number of drugs, possession of two semi-automatic handguns. Devin Bains has also been charged with the possession without a license and improper storing of a restricted revolver handgun.

Both Elliot and Devin Bains were held arrested without incident and were held in-custody to appear in court.


