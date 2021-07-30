66% of eligible Surrey residents are fully vaccinated

Meantime, about 85% of people aged 12 and up have had their first dose

The BC Centre for Disease Control has started releasing localized data for second doses, and about 66 per cent of those eligible in Surrey are fully vaccinated.

Previously, the BCCDC was only releasing data for local health areas based on those who have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The BCCDC break Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

For those aged 12 and over, first-dose vaccination rates up to July 26 range from 80 to 88 per cent: North Surrey (81 per cent), Whalley (86 per cent), Guildford (80 per cent), West Newton (88 per cent), East Newton (87 per cent), Fleetwood (86 per cent), Cloverdale (84 per cent), Panorama (88 per cent) and South Surrey (84 per cent).

That’s about 85 per cent of those aged 12 and up who have been partially immunized, which is up one per cent from the previous week.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of July 26 are: North Surrey (59 per cent), Whalley (61 per cent), Guildford (65 per cent), West Newton (61 per cent), East Newton (64 per cent), Fleetwood (70 per cent), Cloverdale (70 per cent), Panorama (69 per cent) and South Surrey (72 per cent).

That’s about 66 per cent of those who are 12-plus who are fully vaccinated.

One-dose vaccination rates up to July 26 for those aged 18-plus in the nine communities are: North Surrey (82 per cent), Whalley (87 per cent), Guildford (82 per cent), West Newton (89 per cent), East Newton (89 per cent), Fleetwood (87 per cent), Cloverdale (84 per cent), Panorama (89 per cent) and South Surrey (84 per cent).

That’s about 86 per cent of those aged 18 and up who have been partially immunized, which is up one per cent from the previous week.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of July 26 are: North Surrey (62 per cent), Whalley (64 per cent), Guildford (68 per cent), West Newton (64 per cent), East Newton (67 per cent), Fleetwood (73 per cent), Cloverdale (73 per cent), Panorama (72 per cent) and South Surrey (75 per cent).

That’s about 69 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated.

But when it comes to first-dose vaccinations rates up to July 26 for those aged 50 and older, the majorirty of the communities have hit 90 per cent: North Surrey (85 per cent), Whalley (90 per cent), Guildford (86 per cent), West Newton (92 per cent) East Newton (92 per cent), Fleetwood (90 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (92 percent) and South Surrey (88 per cent).

That’s about 89 per cent of those aged 50 and up who have been partially immunized. It stayed mostly the same from the previous week.

When it comes to those who are fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (74 per cent), Whalley (77 per cent), Guildford (79 per cent), West Newton (81 per cent) East Newton (82 per cent), Fleetwood (83 per cent), Cloverdale (83 per cent), Panorama (84 percent) and South Surrey (83 per cent).

That’s about 81 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated.



