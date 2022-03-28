Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

65 market-rental apartments included in South Surrey proposal

City staff recommend council set public hearing for April 11

A public hearing regarding 65 market-rental apartments proposed for the 15600-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey is expected to be set for April 11.

According to the City of Surrey’s land-use agenda for today (March 28), the hearing will be an opportunity for the public to comment on amendments, rezoning and permits sought for the site, which is also eyed for four single-family lots and 12 townhouses.

The city’s planning department is recommending council introduce tonight a series of bylaws for the site, including for rezoning as well as land-use amendments, as well as one to enter into a housing agreement that would restrict all of the proposed apartments to rental housing for 20 years.

Staff is also seeking authorization to draft a development permit, and is asking council to approve and proceed to public notification regarding a development variance permit that is sought regarding setbacks.

The development site is located within two blocks of another project that includes market-rental apartments. Council last June gave third readings to a series of changes sought to permit development of a four-storey mixed-use building with commercial units on the ground floor and 69 rental residential apartments.

READ MORE: Pair of South Surrey apartment proposals move forward

Planned for the 2300-block of King George Boulevard, concerns raised at that public hearing included the potential impact on already-congested neighbourhood traffic.

Council’s land-use meeting today is to get underway at 5:30 p.m. For the livestream link, visit surrey.ca


