$64 million announced for new Surrey elementary school spaces

Funding for a new elementary school in South Surrey and land for a future school, as well as money to expand two elementary schools in Fleetwood, has been announced.

“Surrey students and their families have been waiting too long for new classrooms for their growing school district. The wait is over. We’re getting it done,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release issued shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The $64 million investment is about “delivering the safe and comfortable schools kids in Surrey deserve.”

Horgan was at Sunnyside Elementary in South Surrey for the announcement.

More to come…