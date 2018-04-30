Premier John Horgan. (BC Gov/Flickr)

$64 million announced for new Surrey elementary school spaces

South Surrey and Fleetwood neighbourhoods to benefit, premier says

Funding for a new elementary school in South Surrey and land for a future school, as well as money to expand two elementary schools in Fleetwood, has been announced.

“Surrey students and their families have been waiting too long for new classrooms for their growing school district. The wait is over. We’re getting it done,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release issued shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The $64 million investment is about “delivering the safe and comfortable schools kids in Surrey deserve.”

Horgan was at Sunnyside Elementary in South Surrey for the announcement.

More to come…

Previous story
RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial
Next story
Surrey light rail pricetag hit $1.65 billion

Just Posted

‘Non-political’ community forum aims to highlight Surrey issues ahead of civic election

No press, politicians invited to May 3 ‘Surrey Community Leaders Forum’ to encourage openness, organizers say

Surrey light rail pricetag hit $1.65 billion

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond admitted that costs have risen 33 per cent since 2015

Surrey Crime Prevention Society volunteers receive honours

SCPS volunteers gave thousands of hours to community safety programs in 2017

Female ‘Fusion’: Sweet Adelines groups sing barbershop in Surrey this weekend

Annual convention brings choruses and quartets to Chandos Pattison Auditorium for public concerts

Abbotsford City acquires half of Aldergrove Regional Park

Abbotsford officially withdraws from Metro Vancouver Parks District

Female ‘Fusion’: Sweet Adelines groups sing barbershop in Surrey this weekend

Annual convention brings choruses and quartets to Chandos Pattison Auditorium for public concerts

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Two bodies found Monday morning in Richmond home

Police received call for gunshots in the neighbourhood around 2:30 a.m.

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

TransLink defends huge spike in cost of SkyTrain, light-rail projects

CEO Kevin Desmond points to long delays and inflation

Body of 26-year-old Irish man found in B.C. lake

David Gavin, 26, went missing last summer after stopping at Kinbasket Lake en-route to Calgary

RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

BC Wildfire Service warns of overwintering fire potential

Public asked to report any wildfire or smoke

Most Read