This map illustrates the total number of COVID-19 test positive cases in Greater Vancouver communities from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

This map illustrates the total number of COVID-19 test positive cases in Greater Vancouver communities from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

629 new cases of COVID-19 in Delta in last month of 2020

Delta had 1,960 COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, roughly a third of which were in December

Delta had 629 new cases of COVID-19 to close out 2020, a little over two-thirds the number of new cases in November.

Each month, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases a map showing the total reported COVID-19 cases to date by local health area of residence. It does not include cases from out of province or whose residence is unknown. It also does not indicate where cases were contracted.

The most recent map, which shows cumulative cases from Jan. 1 to the end of December, shows Delta has been home to 1,960 COVID-19 cases over that time.

The same map at the end of November showed 1,331 cases to date in Delta. That’s more than triple the 428 cases to the end of October, which in turn was more than double the total number of cases reported the month before.

READ MORE: Total COVID-19 cases in Delta doubled twice in two months (Nov. 17, 2020)

The BC CDC also releases weekly maps showing the number of active cases by local health service area of residence. The most recent, for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, shows 134 cases in Delta. That’s up slightly from the previous week (131 Dec. 13 to 19).

There were 138 active cases from Dec. 6 to 12, and 208 from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

RELATED: In 2020, Surrey had at least 31% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases (Jan. 7, 2020)

SEE ALSO: South Surrey/White Rock sees one-third the number of COVID cases as rest of Surrey (Jan. 8, 2020)

Meanwhile, the province this week began reporting weekly updates on each care home, assisted living or independent living facility dealing with outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Daily reports are compiled in each health authority, along with hospitalization and intensive care statistics, before being compiled into a province-wide report for release to media. The new system has contracted and government labs send their daily results to the province and health authority managers at the same time.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the weekly reports will detail each of 51 current outbreaks in care homes every Thursday, including the number of infected staff and residents as well as deaths per care facility.

RELATED: B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster (Jan. 7, 2020)

The Jan. 7 report — which is up to date as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 — lists active ongoing outbreaks at two Delta facilities: Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre and Kin Village.

Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre has had a cumulative total of 64 cases — 25 residents and 39 staff — since the current outbreak began on Nov. 1. So far seven people have died, all of them residents at the East Delta long-term care facility.

The outbreak is the third at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre. Fraser Health previously declared an outbreak at the facility on March 21 after and staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over a month later on April 22 and was limited to the one case.

More recently, the health authority declared an outbreak on Oct. 9, again after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. That outbreak was declared over on Oct. 23, and also limited to one case.

READ MORE: Third outbreak declared at Delta long-term care facility (Nov. 2, 2020)

Meanwhile, Kin Village, an assisted living facility in Tsawwassen, has had three cases since it’s outbreak began on Jan. 3. All of those have been residents.

According to the report, this is the second outbreak at Kin Village. The first, which began Sept. 3 and ended Oct. 16, had a total of four cases — three residents and one staff member. One resident died.

On Jan. 2, Fraser Health declared the outbreak at North Delta’s Northcrest Care Centre over. According to the report, the outbreak at the long-term care facility began on Nov. 5 and had a total of 46 cases —19 residents and 27 staff. Four people, all residents, died.

READ MORE: Outbreaks declared at long-term care facilities in Delta, Surrey and Langley (Nov. 6, 2020)

On Friday (Jan. 8) B.C. health officials clarified what constitutes essential visits and social visits to long-term and assisted living care homes as restrictions in senior care facilities continue amid high daily case counts of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Province clarifies policy on essential vs. social visits at care homes, seniors facilities (Jan. 8, 2020)

The clarification comes a day after health officials extended the current bans on social gatherings and restrictions on athletics another four weeks, until Feb. 5.

READ MORE: Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high (Jan. 7, 2020)

— with files from Tom Fletcher, Adam Louis and Ashley Wadhwani


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw
Next story
VIDEO: South Surrey shooting death linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict: IHIT

Just Posted

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

Dancers perform during a recent Malanka (Ukrainian new year) celebration in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Malanka celebration in Surrey pivots as virtual fundraiser for Ukrainian church

Tickets are $30 for event on Jan. 16

Cyril (Sid) Avigdor, left, pictured with friend Ryan McKenzie, died Dec. 7, 2020 after coming out of quarantine for a COVID-19 diagnosis. (Contributed photo)
White Rock man ‘raised by the community’ succumbs following COVID-19 quarantine

Sid Avigdor, 52, remembered for ‘excellent laugh,’ kindness

The White Rock Tritons baseball team has been training indoors – under strict protocols – this winter, in advance of the 2021 BC Premier Baseball League season, which is scheduled to begin in April. (Contributed photo)
White Rock Tritons ‘ready to go’ as new, modified BCPBL season nears

BC Premier Baseball League’s 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19

This map illustrates the total number of COVID-19 test positive cases in Greater Vancouver communities from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
629 new cases of COVID-19 in Delta in last month of 2020

Delta had 1,960 COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, roughly a third of which were in December

Marcia Carr, 73, who returned to nursing during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after four years in retirement, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Carr is among retired and current health-care professionals waiting to be deployed to immunization clinics, mobile units or wherever they’re needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Gathering, travel restrictions extended to Feb. 5

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Time home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Tabor Home in Abbotsford

Long-term care facility had 156 cases and 26 deaths since Nov. 4

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Chris Pettypiece, a former society board member and spokesman for a group called Take Back Delta Hospice

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump walks to a Make America Great again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
Province clarifies policy on essential vs. social visits at care homes, seniors facilities

Updated Friday, the new policy clarifies difference between social, essential visits

Most Read