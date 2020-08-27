62 cases of COVID-19 in Delta in first half of 2020

Sixty-two Delta residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the first half of 2020, according to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

On Thursday afternoon (Aug. 27), the BCCDC released a map that shows a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by city of residence for the first half of the year.

The map shows Delta had 62 cases from January 1 to July 31. By comparison, Surrey had 521, South Surrey/White Rock had 64, Langley (includes both the city and township) had 138 and Richmond had 103.

While the map was created by the CDC, the information for it came from the health authorities across the province.

The map is not without fine print — for example, those with unknown residences or who live out of B.C. are not included in the data. The map also does not distinguish asymptomatic cases from symptomatic ones, or detail hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID-19.

The CDC notes the map does not represent all cases, as many have likely gone unreported.

It also warns that just because a community’s numbers are low or non-existent, does not mean there are no cases there.

As of Thursday when the map was released, B.C had 906 people currently recovering from COVID-19. Twenty-two people are in hospital with the virus, seven of whom are in ICU. An additional 2,810 people are being monitored by public health due to possible exposure to the virus.

To date, the total number of confirmed cases in B.C. was 5,372, and 204 people in the province have died from COVID-19.

The province is also beginning to report suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said is “associated in some parts of the world with COVID-19.”

There have been eight suspected cases in children in B.C. They are dubbed as suspected cases because none of the children tested positive for COVID-19, had antibodies from the virus or had any possible exposure. Two children had to be admitted to intensive care but all have recovered.

