The B.C. government announced a one-time $60-million back-to-school fund Aug. 29. It will be divided between 60 school districts. (Unsplash)

The B.C. government announced a one-time $60-million back-to-school fund Aug. 29. It will be divided between 60 school districts. (Unsplash)

$60M between 60 school districts: B.C. announces one-time back-to-school fund

Each district will receive at least $250,000 to be used at its discretion

B.C. school districts are set to receive a last-minute injection of funds ahead of the start of the school year.

The province announced a one-time $60-million fund on Monday (Aug. 29), calling it a response to the rising costs of living.

The fund will be divided among B.C.’s 60 school districts on an as-needed basis, with each receiving at least $250,000. A breakdown of the funding shows Surrey will receive the largest amount at $7.4 million, followed by Vancouver with $4.7 million, Coquitlam with $3 million and Central Okanagan and Burnaby with about $2.4 million each. Fifteen districts will receive the minimum amount.

What they do with that amount will be up to them, but Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside suggested the money should be used to bolster existing initiatives, such as meal programs.

The money could also be used to finance school supplies or cover the expenses of students in need for activities like field trips, Whiteside said.

Additionally, $3.8 million will be provided through the Federation of Independent School Associations to assist families struggling with the cost of living, and those who educate their kids through independent school authorities.

The government says the announcement is the first of several measures it is taking to address record inflation levels. The Minister of Finance is set to make further commitments next week.

READ ALSO: MMIWG: Documentary follows northwest B.C. activist Gladys Radek’s lifetime journey for justice

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaEducation fundingSchoolsstudents

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flag raised on Parliament Hill to honour residential school survivors
Next story
Cloverdale Market Days were held Aug. 27, last date is Sept. 17

Just Posted

People attend Cloverdale Market Days Aug. 27, 2022. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Market Days were held Aug. 27, last date is Sept. 17

Scene of the shooting from Saturday (Aug. 27) night in the 16600 block of 19 Avenue in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
UPDATE: Victim of fatal South Surrey shooting identified

Police at the scene where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening (Aug. 28) near 140 Street and 75 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newton has ‘significant life-threatening injuries’

Surrey’s Humuza “Humuzza” Bazira with the Red Bull Dance Your Style national contest trophy in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 29. (Contributed photo: Jenna Hum via Red Bull Content Pool)
Surrey’s ‘Humuzza’ wins national street-dance competition and trip to world finals in South Africa

Pop-up banner image