UPDATE: 70,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

BC Hydro personnell have been deployed across B.C.’s south coast to restore power after strong overnight winds slammed the region. (BC Hydro/Instagram)

Thousands of people across B.C.’s south coast woke up without power Saturday after strong winds rocked the region overnight.

BC Hydro is reporting that more than 7,000 customers are in the dark in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and surrounding Gulf Islands, due to downed lines and fallen trees.

Powerful wind gusts reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region Friday night. Environment Canada has called for the strong winds and bitterly cold conditions to continue through Saturday, before easing Sunday.

Latest #BCStorm updates for this morning: crews have been working through the night and this morning to restore power from the ongoing windstorm. We continue to see strong winds and new outages in many areas this morning and right now just over 70,000 customers are without power. — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 9, 2019

The power utility said in a statement on social media that crews will be working throughout the day to get the power back on to those impacted.

If anyone sees downed power lines they are urged to stay back at least 10 metres and dial 911.

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings, including every sailing to-and-from the Horseshoe Bay terminal. Video posted to social media shows a nearby marina taking a beating from choppy waters, causing extensive damage to the dock.

Flights have been cancelled out of Abbotsford and Victoria. It appears at this time that no flights have been cancelled due to the winds from Vancouver International Airport.

On Friday, up to 10 centimetres of snow fell across southern and eastern Vancouver Island. The national weather agency says that Arctic air will bring temperatures as low as -20 C overnight in the Fraser Valley.

