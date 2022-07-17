B.C. required people to present a vaccine passport for various indoor events during part of 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. required people to present a vaccine passport for various indoor events during part of 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

6-month suspension for B.C. nurse who created fake vaccine cards

Sarah Jones of Castlegar made 4 fake cards in 2021

A B.C. nurse is facing consequences after it was discovered she created four fake vaccine passports in 2021.

Sarah Jones of Castlegar will be suspended from her position for six months and has agreed to take part in remedial education on professional ethics.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives released their consent agreement Friday (July 15), noting that Jones took advantage of her position of power to thwart public health restrictions.

The agreement doesn’t specify when in 2021 Jones made the fake cards, but they were presumably created to work around B.C.’s vaccine passports system, which was in place from about September 2021 to April 2022. During that period, proof of vaccination was the only way people were allowed to enter numerous public settings, such as gyms and restaurants.

Fake vaccine cards quickly became an issue, although it’s not clear how many were created by individuals or fraudsters versus by actual health professionals.

