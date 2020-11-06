Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well ast 275 deaths

Health officials in B.C. announced 589 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in the past 24 hours Friday (Nov. 6).

In a joint statement, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said there are 3,741 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths.

“There have been 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 402 in the Fraser Health region, five in the Island Health region, 24 in the Interior Health region, 12 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” the statement reads.

The surge in cases comes as health officials also report six new outbreaks in health-care facilities: Suncreek Village, Fort Langley Seniors Community, Northcrest Care Centre, Fellburn Care Center – PATH unit, Ridge Meadows Hospital and Langley Memorial Hospital.

“When faced with the gathering storm clouds of increased exposures and transmission in a particular sector, we step up inspections to identify gaps and, at times, increase the safety measures that are required. Only if it is clearly demonstrated that a business or sector is unable to operate safely are businesses ordered to close,” Henry and Dix said.

“Right now, particularly in the Lower Mainland, we are asking businesses to review their COVID-19 safety plans to ensure every step is being taken to protect everyone.”

More to come.

