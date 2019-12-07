Randi Kramer disputed a distracted driving ticket she received for having her phone charging in her car’s cupholder while driving in Vancouver on Oct. 1, 2019. (Trevor Kramer)

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Have you been ticketed for distracted driving recently? Here’s how much it’s going to cost you with recent ICBC premium increases, according to LowerRates.ca.

The first offence is going to cost $578 – $368 for the fine with a $210 in premium increase. But two or more tickets in a three-year period will increase the premiums by an additional $533, added on top of annual insurance purchases.

More than 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using their phone while driving last year, according to a national survey by the Desjardins Group, North America’s largest federation of credit unions.

Here’s how the other provinces compare when it comes to first time distracted driving offences: Ontario, $1,020; Manitoba, $1,222; Saskatchewan, $480; Alberta, $986; Quebec, $417; Newfoundland and Labrador, $459; Nova Scotia, $399.95; New Brunswick, $230.50; Prince Edward Island, $613.

RELATED: Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

Previous story
Surrey RCMP on scene after reports of shots fired into a home
Next story
Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help to find missing 15-year-old boy

Just Posted

Surrey 37 per cent behind in housing supply projections

Of 18 cities in Metro Vancouver, only City of North Vancouver and Richmond met or exceeded projections

Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help to find missing 15-year-old boy

Prabhjot Singh Gill was last seen Dec. 6 in the area of 140th Street and 66th Avenue

Winning Christmas card art shown at Surrey gallery

Arts Council of Surrey’s annual competition won by Edwin Stephen and Nancy Painter

Delta police campaign shines a light relationship violence

Campaign comes after a Delta man was charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats

Surrey RCMP on scene after reports of shots fired into a home

Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

VIDEO: Boys help rescue Cariboo bear cub

The cub, weighing just 24lbs, has been taken to wildlife sanctuary in Northwest B.C. for the winter

Strong turnout of volunteers to search for missing senior

Ted Vanderveen disappeared in rural Maple Ridge on Nov. 28

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

B.C. Rapid Transit Company president says job action is ‘completely unacceptable’

Kelowna man attempts to steal bait bike from RCMP parking lot

38-year-old Brian Richard Harbison is facing several charges

Owners of hotels on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside fight $1 expropriation in court

Vancouver City Council voted to expropriate the properties for $1 each in November

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Most Read