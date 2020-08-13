(BC government screenshot)

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, 78 more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 578.

Nine of those people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed in a news conference Thursday (Aug. 13). There have been no new deaths, with the total holding at 196 lives lost.

There have been 4,274 confirmed cases in B.C. since January. About 3,500 have fully recovered, or roughly 81 per cent.

Through contact tracing, 1,878 people are in self-isolation due to being exposed to someone else infected with the respiratory illness.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix spent Thursday’s briefing sharing new modelling projections, which shows a current trend of the province recording around 75 new cases each day – a trend that could continue into September.

More to come.

Most Read