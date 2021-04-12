54-storey residential tower before Surrey council tonight

The tower’s 479 residential units, if council gives its approval, are expected to be ready for occupancy by early 2026

Artist’s image of the tower proposed for 10761 King George Boulevard, looking from the northeast. (Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc., surrey.ca)

Surrey city council will be voting on another lofty highrise tower proposal for the city centre tonight, following a public hearing.

The applicant, Tien Sher Whalley Fortuna Gateway Ltd., proposes to build a 54-storey residential tower with a seven-storey office podium and retail space on the ground floor on a 1.88-acre site at 10761 King George Boulevard. The tower’s 479 residential units, if council gives its approval, are expected to be ready for occupancy by early 2026.

According to documents coming before council, the Surrey School District advises 15 school-age children will be “generated” by the development with 10 of them expected to attend K.B. Woodward elementary school and five to attend Kwantlen Park secondary.

The city’s fire department and Parks, Recreation & Culture have expressed no concerns with the proposed development, which is to go to a public hearing tonight (Monday, April 12) and be voted on later in the meeting.

READ ALSO: Surrey council approves five more highrises for downtown

READ ALSO: Spike in Surrey project approvals means ‘a lot of money coming in,’ Elford says

A look at the proposed plaza. (Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc., surrey.ca)



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City CouncilCity of Surreydevelopment