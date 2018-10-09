54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

Fifty-four houses have been evacuated as a slow-moving landslide pushes into a small community in northeastern British Columbia.

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort, a subdivision of Fort St. John.

She says the authorities were alerted to the landslide on September 30 at 7:13 a.m.

She says one house has been compromised although she doesn’t know the extent of the damage, and roads have also been damaged.

In a statement posted to its website, the district says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in Old Fort.

The statement says access routes will be manned and people will not be able to go back once they leave, and those who choose to stay remain at their own risk.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Incumbent Delta trustee highlights important policies and procedures
Next story
Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

Just Posted

Semi truck catches fire on Port Mann Bridge

The incident snarled traffic along the crossing Tuesday morning

Two Surrey teams win national soccer championships

BC Tigers Hurricanes win men’s title, Coastal FC girls are U17 champs in South Surrey

Surrey’s dominant BC Tigers team roars to score national soccer championship

Golden Boot winner Nick Soolsma leads the way in Saskatoon with four goals in Challenge Trophy final

International trade centre to open in South Surrey

Officials broke ground on the multi-million dollar development Sunday

South Surrey’s Bailey bridge replacement delayed due to ongoing discussions with city

Ministry of Transportation says more information should be available by the end of the year

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

Most Read