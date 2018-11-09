53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

The B.C. government is moving 53 daycares across the province to the $10-a-day model as it tests the NDP government’s promise of universal childcare.

Roughly 2,500 parents who are those daycares’ existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month, Minister of State for Childcare Katrina Chen told reporters in Vancouver.

Operators will be receiving government funding to cover their operational and administration costs, and in return give feedback to the province as it works towards province-wide implementation in the future, Chen said.

“Prototype sites give us a glimpse of what the future of universal childcare in B.C. can be, and are critical as we design and refine our program moving forward,” she added.

READ MORE: B.C. to create 3,800 childcare spaces within two years

READ MORE: Affordable daycare left out of NDP budget disappoints advocate

The program began earlier this month, funded through a $60-million investment from the federal government.

The daycares taking part were selected based on more than 300 applications sent in June.

The pilot will run until the end of March 2020.

Parents who won’t have access to the low-cost sites can still apply for funds through the provincial childcare benefit.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern California wildfire nearly quadruples in size

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses to assault in Guildford area

Police say a man was assaulted in a parking lot in the 14500-block of 144A Ave.

Bell-ringing, poppy-making planned for Peace Arch Park

International event Sunday in Surrey marks 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War

Langley, Surrey without Operation Red Nose for second year

You can still get a ride home from other communities, the national organization said

McCallum says shooting emphasizes need for Surrey to have own police force

Man, 22, shot and killed in Newton early Friday morning

TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

Kevin Desmond says he’ll work with Surrey, and the region’s 22 other mayors

VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

Northern California wildfire nearly quadruples in size

Fire moved so fast that crews couldn’t hope to stop it in Paradise, a town of nearly 30,000 people

53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Historic B.C. building gets facelift with help from Sabrina series

Langley’s 108-year-old Coghlan Substation is seeing use in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen on Vancouver Island

Theft a bitter reminder of unsolved murder case, says Cassie Britnell

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

Most Read