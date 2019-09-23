$500K richer in lottery win, Surrey mom plans to buy townhouse for family

‘I’m already thinking of new furniture,’ says Lea Turner

Surrey’s Lea Turner won $500,000 after checking her Lotto Max tickets while on a trip to the mall in search of sippy cups for her child.

She was “in disbelief” after realizing she’d matched all four Extra numbers in the Sept. 10 draw.

“I took it to the retailer, she scanned it and covered the sign,” Turner said in a BCLC news release. “When she said it was $500,000, I started crying.”

Turner said the first person she told was her sister in Calgary, and then her husband.

“We were meeting at the mall to pick up some sippy cups for our son. My husband went to buy batteries, when he showed up, I told him and he screamed.”

With the winnings, Turner said her top priority is to purchase a townhouse for her family.

“We had a five-year plan to try to save up for a down-payment and I’m already thinking of new furniture,” she said.

British Columbians have claimed over $179 million in Lotto Max prizes so far in 2019, according to BCLC, including a record-breaking $60 million winning ticket purchased in Richmond.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

