$500K lotto win for Surrey woman who lost everything to fire in home

‘We feel like we have to restart our lives all over again,’ Darlene Tough says

Life just got a little easier for Darlene Tough, who lost everything in a recent fire.

The Surrey woman won $500,000 playing B.C.’s Daily Grand lottery, in the Aug. 26 draw.

Tough’s big win is very timely, as her family recently had a fire in their home, according to a BCLC news release.

“We had found out everything in our home was a write-off,” Tough said.

“We feel like we have to restart our lives all over again. But my husband says it starts a new chapter in our life, and this will help with that beginning.”

Tough bought her winning ticket at a Walmart store in New Westminster.

Later, she said she had a difficult time concealing her emotions at the London Drug store in North Delta, where a terminal flashed “$25,000 a Year for Life” when she checked her ticket, which matched all five numbers in the draw. Tough opted to take the $500,000 prize as a lump-sum payment.

“The screen showed congratulations,” Tough said.

“I was in complete shock and holding back all my tears.”

She phoned her husband right away while still in the store, so he could come down to see for himself.

“He saw the screen, and he [also] started to become emotional,” she recalled.