Surrey orthopedic surgeon Robert Froh won $500,000 in the Feb. 21 Lotto Max, splitting a Maxmillion win with a ticket in Quebec. (BCLC photo)

$500,000 lotto win for Surrey orthopedic surgeon

Robert Froh split a Feb. 21 Maxmillion prize with a ticket in Quebec

An orthopedic surgeon from Surrey is $500,000 better off after a lottery ticket he bought on the Semiahmoo Peninsula matched all the right numbers for a Maxmillions win.

According to a news release, Robert Froh bought his ticket in the Feb. 21 draw from the Shell station at King George Boulevard and 148 Street.

He discovered the win – half of a $1 million Maxmillion prize, shared with a Quebec ticket holder – while out grocery shopping with his wife.

“She was inside the store and I was waiting with the dogs in the parking lot,” Froh said in the release.

“I had bought two tickets for the draw – she came back to the car and I showed her the first one which won a free play. I then told her ‘you might like this second ticket more,’ and it was the one that won $500,000.”

READ MORE: $500K richer in lottery win, Surrey mom plans to buy townhouse for family

Froh is among surgeons at Surrey Comprehensive Orthopaedics.

An aviation enthusiast, he said the lotto win means he can now pursue his dream of becoming a pilot. As well, the windfall will make an already-planned 30th anniversary trip to Hawaii all the more special, he said.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘This situation is discouraging’: Surrey’s top cop responds to police force approval
Next story
RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Just Posted

Surrey Police will replace RCMP, government confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

$500,000 lotto win for Surrey orthopedic surgeon

Robert Froh split a Feb. 21 Maxmillion prize with a ticket in Quebec

‘This situation is discouraging’: Surrey’s top cop responds to police force approval

Brian Edwards says he respects Surrey’s decision, ‘but that is not to say this is not difficult for us’

Surrey councillors ‘very disappointed’ as B.C. gives final approval of city police force

Meantime, Safe Surrey Councillor Allison Patton says she can ‘breath a sigh of relief’

Suspect in naked crime spree to appear in Surrey court

Police allege he’s responsible for thefts and multiple collisions

RCMP reach deal to end police patrols of Wet’suwet’en lands as pipeline work pauses

Withdrawal opens door for talks today between hereditary chiefs, province and federal gov

Explicit Greta sticker linked to Alberta company draws outrage

The sticker includes the logo of Red Deer-based X-Site Energy Services

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Vancouver was its largest market in North America, with more than 300,000 customers

Police seize nine guns, machetes, drugs from tent in Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park

Police believe the tent is a communal or shared space and no single occupant has been identified

Off-duty RCMP officer helps catch Cache Creek car thief

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

What’s happening: Coronavirus forges on, as world hunts solutions

Japan closes all elementary, middle and high schools until spring holidays in late March

RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

Public safety minister says RCMP has been helping UK police intermittently since November

Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

Facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status

First arrests made at BC Legislature after Wet’suwet’en supporters spray chalk on property

Legislature security arrested two people, allegedly for mischief

Most Read