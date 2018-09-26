Brandon Teixeira, 27 (inset) is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, 28, in South Surrey.

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for Surrey murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly 2017 shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has issued a third plea for information on Brandon Nathan Teixeira’s whereabouts, after he was charged with first degree murder in connection to the Surrey shooting that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra on Oct. 23, 2017.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police say Teixeira is believed to be “extremely violent and is considered armed and dangerous.”

Teixeira, 27, is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and weighing 161 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

“IHIT will continue its search for Brandon Teixeira until he is in police custody,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT. “We believe the reward offered by Crime Stoppers will provide an extra incentive to those with intimate knowledge of Mr. Teixeira’s current whereabouts to come forward.”

In mid-September, police extended its original appeal to residents in Alberta cities, after announcing the first-degree murder charge on Sept. 6 in connection with Khabra’s death, in which Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 14300-block of Crescent Road at 2:10 a.m.

They found Khabra suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Police confirmed in early September that Teixeira was the subject of a manhunt in South Surrey’s Country Woods neighbourhood on Sept. 5.

Tipsters remain anonymous and are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on the website solvecrime.ca.


