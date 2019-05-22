50 TransLink kiosks will be installed around the network by early next year. (TransLink)

50 trip planning kiosks coming to TransLink routes

Kiosk will allow riders to see schedules and alerts

Riders tired of getting lost on transit will soon have interactive kiosks to help them plan their trip, while they’re on their trip, according to TransLink.

The agency said Wednesday they would be installing 50 touchscreen kiosks at SkyTrain stations, West Cost Express stations, SeaBus terminals, Park and Ride locations and bus loops.

The kiosks will let riders plan their trips, view live schedules, see departure times, get network alerts and receive emergency notifications.

They will be paid for via advertising when the kiosks are not in use.

Installation will begin during the summer and continue into the new year.

READ MORE: Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

READ MORE: ‘We’re ecstatic:’ North Vancouver cheers study into new rapid transit route across inlet

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement
Next story
Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Just Posted

Surrey fairy garden has little children spellbound

Cloverdale fairy garden a wing’s flutter away from George Greenaway elementary school

2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-Up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

Surrey firefighters not among 267 being sent to battle Alberta wildfires

‘We haven’t been called upon to be deployed,’ Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis told the Now-Leader on Tuesday

South Surrey residents deliver loud ‘no’ to condo proposal

Four- or five-storey building suggested for 152 Street and 26 Avenue

Police campaign swoops in on speeders in Surrey, White Rock and Langley

May 22 initiative part of B.C.-wide effort

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

50 trip planning kiosks coming to TransLink routes

Kiosk will allow riders to see schedules and alerts

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Trudeau’s action plan on climate change brings B.C. politician out of retirement

Terry Lake, a former B.C. health minister, is running for federal office in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo

Survey finds minimal progress in Canadian military’s fight against sexual misconduct

1.6 per cent of regular-force members — 900 military personnel — reported having been victims of sexual assaults over past year

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Fraser Valley chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation

Raymon Ranu has been working as a cook since he was arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine

Most Read