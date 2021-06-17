Preliminary site plan for a proposed 50-space childcare facility at Scott Road and 90th Avenue in North Delta. (Bunt & Associates image)

Preliminary site plan for a proposed 50-space childcare facility at Scott Road and 90th Avenue in North Delta. (Bunt & Associates image)

50-space childcare facility proposed for North Delta

Daycare proposed at Scott Road and 90th Avenue now headed to public hearing

Fifty new childcare spaces could soon be coming to North Delta.

Council gave first and second reading to a proposed daycare at Scott Road and 90th Avenue Monday, referring the project to a public hearing.

As outlined in a staff report to council, the owner of The Muse (located at 9015 120 St.) is proposing to convert a commercial retail unit at the northeast corner of the existing building into a childcare facility that would accommodate up to 50 children ranging from infants and toddlers through primary age (three to six years of age) and employ four people. The facility would consist of 314 square metres (3,380 sq. ft.) of indoor space, plus an adjacent 354 square metre (3,810 sq. ft.) outdoor play area.

In order for the proposal to go ahead, the property will need to be rezoned to permit a childcare facility as a permitted non-residential use and to reduce the minimum number of at-grade parking spaces for non-residential use by 11 — nine to accommodate construction of the outdoor play area, and two to create a pick-up/drop-off area. The remaining 25 at-grade spaces would be shared by the daycare and other commercial tenants.

The report notes that Delta’s Childcare Needs Assessment identified North Delta as having a high need for childcare spaces for children aged three to five. Further, Delta’s Childcare Strategy and Action Plan, approved on May 11, 2020, set a goal of adding 1,051 childcare spaces over the next 10 years to reach the Canadian average of 27.2 spaces per 100 children, with a focus on space for infants, toddlers and school-age children.

“According to the research findings presented in the Childcare Strategy, there is a demonstrated need for childcare in North Delta for children both aged 0 to 2 and 3 to 5, and that North Delta is most underserved for childcare spaces in the age range compared to Ladner and Tsawwassen,” the report states.

“The proposed childcare facility rezoning would serve to allow for much-needed childcare facility spaces in the North Delta area and contribute to achieving Delta’s long term goal of adding childcare spaces in line with the Canadian average noted above.”

SEE ALSO: B.C. inches towards universal child care, pledges to support Indigenous-led initiatives

During the discussion on Monday, councillors Jeannie Kanakos and Lois Jackson both expressed concerns about the amount of parking on site and the amount of traffic in and around the property should the facility be approved, especially during busy peak drop-off and pick-up times.

Director of community planning and development and deputy city manger Marcy Sangret, in replying to a question form Coun. Kanakos, said a traffic engineer retained by the applicant felt that the two pick-up/drop-off stalls would be adequate to accommodate the amount of traffic the facility might attract.

“The operator would look to have staggered drop-off and pick-up times as well as dedicated parking for their employees and others, in addition to all of the other available shared and visitor parking for the complex. So it will potentially be something that needs to be managed — as do other daycares that pick-up during peak times and drop-off during peak times — however this was deemed to be adequate and this is what the applicant is proposing,” Sangret said.

“There also is a desire to balance not losing any more of the existing commercial parking by converting it to short-term use, which means it’s unavailable. The owner has tried to provide the right balance that works from a traffic flow perspective, and their traffic engineer has indicated that they believe it won’t have any impacts on the adjacent streets.”

The staff report notes that a public notice sign was installed on the site in October, 2020, and a public notification letter was sent out on Feb. 16, 2021. To date, no comments from the public have been received.

SEE ALSO: North Delta highrise project moving forward


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChildcareDeltaNorth Delta

 

Aerial photo showing the location of a proposed childcare facility at Scott Road and 90th Avenue in North Delta. (City of Delta image)

Aerial photo showing the location of a proposed childcare facility at Scott Road and 90th Avenue in North Delta. (City of Delta image)

Previous story
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

Just Posted

Gerry Vowles (left), Michael Cook, and Dave Sinclair were awarded “Dominion Command Presidential Citations” June 17 in Cloverdale. The rare awards were given out for “exemplary service to the Legion.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Three B.C. legionnaires awarded ‘Presidential Citations’

Ceremony took place in Cloverdale June 17

A cache of 89 crabs was discovered during a 2018 compliance inspection at South Surrey’s Elgin Park Marina. (Contributed photo)
$7,500 fine for illegal crab harvest discovered in South Surrey

Laird Goddyn found guilty in Surrey Provincial Court following 2018 investigation

City of Surrey photo
Surrey starts Slow Streets pilot project

Speed limits have been reduced in six Surrey neighbourhood zones for one year to monitor impact on residents

Gymnast Shallon Olsen. (Photo: olympic.ca)
Olympics-bound Surrey gymnast Shallon Olsen enters sports hall of fame – in Coquitlam

She was the youngest member of Team Canada when she made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference in August 2019 about provincial government approval of the city’s change to a municipal force, joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. Members of the National Police Federation claim there is still no transition plan in place although Surrey RCMP’s contract with the city is due to end March 31.(File photo)
Elections BC approves petition application for referendum on Surrey policing transition

Application was filed under Recall and Initiative Act by the widow of a Surrey murder victim

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Helen Austin performing with Trent Freeman at the 2018 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Austin is one of the many performers listed for the 2021 event.
Vancouver Island MusicFest goes virtual for 2021

Black Press to stream 25 hours of programming July 9-11

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)
BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition

Party calls for the end of old-growth logging as protests in Fairy Creek continue

Most Read