5 to start your day

Surrey politicians debate handgun bans, Ridge Meadows RCMP officer charged with sex crime and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. Ridge Meadows RCMP officer facing sex charge

Const. Gregory Scott Bakker, has been charged with one count of touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, and one count of breach of trust, after an investigation across the Lower Mainland. See more >

2. RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

While police did not release information about the deceased person, the investigation is ongoing and police believe it is not a random act. See more >

3. WATCH: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

How well do you know your way around a naloxone kit? One of the hardest hit health authorities, Fraser Health, is hosting an overdose reversing bootcamp online. See more >

4. Handgun ban issue fires up Surrey candidates

Should Surrey move to ban handguns in order to curb gang crime? Some mayoral candidates think so. See more >

5. Abbotsford cops confirm 1st tickets issued over Gladys homeless camp

A short stretch of Gladys Avenue, outside the Salvation Army, has been home to campers for years, with a contentious history with the city that peaked in the summer of 2013 when city workers sprayed chicken manure on the camp. See more >

Smoke causes visibility issues on Highway 5 & 97 C
B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Blood drive in Surrey today amid ‘urgent need’ for donors across Canada

More than 22,000 donors are needed across Canada by Aug. 26

Surrey, Maple Ridge men charged after alleged Port Coquitlam home invasion

Police say more charges possible, after 11 people arrested at a Maple Ridge home in connection to the incident

Mountie charged in Lower Mainland sex crime involving minor

Appeared Wednesday in Surrey court

Traffic tickets up, theft-from-auto down in Delta this spring

Crime statistics show Delta maintained its low crime rate, despite small increases in some offences

Surrey man charged, drugs seized after Mountie, dog bear sprayed

Police say Air 1 tracked a suspect when the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop in Surrey

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Smoke causes visibility issues on Highway 5 & 97 C

Drivers are cautioned that smoke from wildfires is causing issues on the road

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Several parliamentarians to testify in man’s lawsuit over detention in Sudan

Peter Harder, the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate will not testify

Some Tories relieved after Bernier quits

Many members attending the annual Tory convention in Halifax expressed quiet relief

