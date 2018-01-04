(Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

1. Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that although the investigation is ongoing, “early indications are that it’s driver error and that the fog may have played a role.” See more >

2. Thick fog blankets Metro Vancouver

A fog advisory was issued for Metro Vancouver early Thursday morning. See more >

3. Possible shooting in Cloverdale

Police are investigating near 64 Avenue and 176 Street in Cloverdale this morning. See more >

4. Langley shelter still turning away homeless on cold nights

During the snowy weather and icy rain in late December, the issues have continued and seven people were turned away on one night, according to Tiffany Sawatzky, the residential services manager at the Gateway of Hope. See more >

5. Cop killed in Abbotsford honoured by police in England

Cont. John Davidson, the Abbotsford cop shot to death in November, was honoured by his former police department in England last week. See more >

Just Posted

Man hurt in Surrey’s first shooting of 2018 in Cloverdale

Police say shots were fired at 174 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning

Mechanical issue suspected in Highway 99 crash

No injuries after semi goes off the road near 16 Avenue in South Surrey

Missing Cloverdale girl found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say

Search was on for Megan Shields after she was last seen Tuesday night in Cloverdale

Unattended campfire likely the source of Deals World fire

White Rock store damaged

VIDEO: Save Hawthorne Park members stage protest against tree cutting for road in Surrey Park

City says it’s taking down about 200 trees. Protesters claim it’s more like 2,000

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 4

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that poor weather and driver error played a role in collision

Ho delivers shootout winner as Giants win again

Vancouver surpasses last season’s win total with 32 games still remaining in WHL regular season

