A mix of snow and rain is in the forecast for the Lower Mainland. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Snowfall warning: 5-10 cm expected in Lower Mainland

The snowfall will start Tuesday and carry on into the evening, before tapering off Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning across the Lower Mainland, calling for five to 10 centimetres of over the next day.

The weather agency said Tuesday a frontal system will be spreading around the mainland region of the south coast.

In some areas, snow may become mixed with rain Tuesday afternoon before changing back to snow in the evening.

Fraser Valley is forecast to be hardest hit.

The snow will taper off early Wednesday morning.

