According to the Nanaimo RCMP, poppy donation boxes were stolen from multiple businesses located in the Woodgrove Centre area this week. NEWS BULLETIN photo

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Poppy boxes have been stolen from numerous businesses in Nanaimo.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson said the thefts occurred over the past week at Tim Hortons, McDonald’s, Delicado’s and Pomme Natural Market, among other businesses in the area.

“We are going to look at this further; this is not acceptable…” he said. “It’s not the money, it’s what it represents.”

O’Brien said police don’t have a suspect or witnesses and are asking anyone with information come forward. He said police are just beginning to work on the file and believe there is video footage available.

“Tim Hortons … should have video surveillance, McDonald’s should have video surveillance,” he said.

Police believe the crimes were likely committed by the same person or group of people.

O’Brien said businesses with poppy boxes need to be vigilant and are responsible for ensuring they’re not stolen.

“The onus is really on the businesses. If they are going to provide [poppy boxes] they have got to do something,” he said. “They have to ensure that they are locked down, it’s secure, it’s in a public spot, that they keep their eyes on it.”

Poppy donation boxes should be emptied on a routine basis, according to O’Brien.

Anyone with information about poppy donation can thefts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.






