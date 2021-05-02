(Extinction Rebellion Vancouver/Twitter)

5 people arrested after climate protesters block Downtown Vancouver streets with boat

Protesters said they will continue to block thoroughfares

A group of climate protesters blocking a large Downtown Vancouver intersection with a boat have been dispersed, but they’re vowing to continue their activism.

The Vancouver chapter of Extinction Rebellion has organized five days worth of protests that began with arrests on Saturday (May 1). Vancouver police said a group of 150 people blocked the intersection of Granville Street and Georgia Street while surrounding a bright pink boat. Five people between the ages of 22 and 65 were arrested.

“They blocked traffic in all directions and caused major traffic disruptions. Protesters placed a 15-foot boat on Georgia Street,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

According to Extinction Rebellion, “at the end of the day, five brave rebels on the boat were arrested – allowing us to communicate the urgent message: truth about the climate ecological crisis matters.”

The group plans to meet at the Vancouver Art Gallery Saturday at noon and head over to block the Granville Bridge, on Monday they plan to meet at the Devonian Harbour Park at noon and head over to block the Lions Gate Bridge, on Tuesday they plan to meet at the art gallery at noon and cycle and skateboard through the streets of downtown and on Tuesday and Wednesday, they plan to meet at Nelson Park.

