Winnipeg emergency officials say 46 people have been taken to hospital due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a hotel.

They say 15 of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition.

Emergency crews were called after an automatic alarm went off at a Super 8 on Portage Avenue.

They say they evacuated 52 people and staff from the hotel.

The Canadian Press

