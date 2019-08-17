A police vehicle blocks the entrance to a cul de sac in South Surrey. A home located on the street was been cordoned off following the arrest of a male in the stabbing death of an as-yet-unidentified victim. (Tracy Holmes photo)

45-year-old ID’ed as victim of South Surrey stabbing

Delphin Paul Prestbakmo died at the scene, near 18 Avenue and 152 Street

A 45-year-old man has been identified as the victim in Friday morning’s fatal stabbing in South Surrey.

In a news release issued just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials said they were releasing Delphin Paul Prestbakmo’s name “in an effort to determine his activities prior to his death.”

“We need his closest friends and associates to come forward,” Sgt. Frank Jang said in the release.

“We also urge any witnesses who were in the area of the 1700-block of 152 Street to contact us.”

Police flooded the area, cordoning off a parking lot in the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street, after receiving reports of a man found bleeding just before 3:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found Prestbakmo “uresponsive with serious injuries.”

As of late Friday afternoon, the scene remained behind yellow police tape. No further information about Prestbakmo was shared.

In an earlier news conference, Jang described the victim’s wounds as “grievous injuries.”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Arrest made in early-morning stabbing death in South Surrey

A suspect was tracked by a police-dog unit from the site where the victim was found to a nearby property, Jang added, and one male was arrested in connection with the crime. No further information about the arrested individual was shared in the latest news release.

The stabbing was the third major police incident on the Semiahmoo Peninsula in the last two weeks. On Aug. 2, Hells Angel member Suminder Grewal was shot and killed in his vehicle while in a Starbucks drive-thru at Southpoint Exchange.

The following Tuesday, Aug. 6, one man was airlifted to hospital after police, responding to a report of a fight, found him stabbed in the 900-block of 160 Street. Two people were later arrested in the Cloverdale area.

Jang said Friday that “right now, there’s nothing to indicate that (the drive-thru shooting and Prestbakmo’s death) are linked, in any way.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc-gc.ca

Previous story
Men with dementia treated much differently than women: Ontario care home study
Next story
UPDATE: Arrest made in early-morning stabbing death in South Surrey

Just Posted

Puppy rescued from smoky South Surrey condo

Fire alarms brought firefighters to the Morgan Crossing residences around 7 p.m. Thursday

Volunteers help remove invasive plants from Surrey park

Environmental groups can be a ‘stepping stone’ for future career

UPDATE: Arrest made in early-morning stabbing death in South Surrey

Police say victim was found just after 3 a.m. and incident is ‘not believed random’

Langley, Cloverdale politician Dean Drysdale dies

The businessman and reservist served on Township council

Delta ranked 59th best place in Canada to live

The city ranks highest in the Lower Mainland behind West Vancouver according to Maclean’s magazine

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Most Read