420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate held steady Friday, with 420 new cases as public health officials prepare for a reduction in public health orders after the May 24 long weekend.

There are 319 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, down from 331 in the past 24 hours, and 107 in intensive care, down from 113 on Thursday. There were six more deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 1,667 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to announce the province’s restart plan next Tuesday, May 25, as the latest orders restricting indoor dining and recreational travel will have expired. Henry has cautioned people to expect a gradual return to activities as the summer approaches.

“This long weekend is the time to stick with all of the public health orders and travel restrictions – staying small, staying local and getting registered for your vaccine if you have not already done so,” Dix and Henry said in statement May 21. “On Tuesday, the details of the Restart Plan will be shared with everyone. At that point, you’ll be able to start to plan for what that means for you, your family and your business. There are no changes for individuals or businesses until that time.”

“Since we last reported, we have had 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 240 new cases in the Fraser Health region, seven in the Island Health region, 58 in the Interior Health region, 31 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.”

