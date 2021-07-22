40 permanent supportive homes open in Surrey

A forty-unit permanent supportive housing project has opened in Newton.

Located at 13620 80th Ave., the “Nest” will be run by Phoenix Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Education Society, providing on-site staff and support services for residents 24/7. That includes meal programs, life and employment skills training, health and wellness support services and opportunities for volunteer work.

Of the 40 units, 16 will be designated as supportive recovery units for those who have recently completed a treatment program and are at risk of homelessness. Residents are expected to start moving in Monday (July 26).

“The Nest will provide a range of programs and supports, and a continuum of care that truly meets people where they are at,” said Keir Macdonald, CEO of Phoenix Society.

The provincial government provided a $10.3-million grant for the project through the Building BC Supportive Housing Fund and will provide an annual operating funding of $1.2 million. The City of Surrey provided the land for the supportive housing project under a nominal sub-lease from the original landowner TransLink.

This is the second project to open in Surrey as part of a commitment between the province and the city to provide 250 permanent supportive homes in the community.

Peterson Place, located at 13245 King George Blvd., was the first to open in December of 2020. It’s a 38-unit supportive housing facility.

Construction on Peterson Place started in May of 2020.

READ ALSO: More supportive housing opening and to be built in Surrey, Dec. 17, 2020

READ ALSO: Construction begins on 38-unit supportive housing project in Surrey, May 22, 2020

Work is currently underway on a third supportive housing facility, which is expected to finish in the coming weeks, according to the provincial government.

That facility, located at 14706 104th Ave., is a 61-unit project called Guildford Place.

READ ALSO: Nesting birds delay construction of Surrey supportive housing project, Aug. 27, 2020

– With files from Tom Zytaruk

Housing and Homelessnesssupportive housing