A four-year-old child was injured after falling out of a window in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photos)

4-year-old child injured in Surrey after falling out window

Child fell out of third-storey window, expected to fully recover

A four-year-old child was injured after falling out of a third-storey window in Surrey Saturday afternoon.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency responders were called to the 10100-block of 153 Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. for reports of an injured child.

The release says that indications are that the child was climbing on furniture inside the residence when the child slipped and fell through a screen. The child landed on a grassy area in front of the residence.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

“Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police would like to remind parents that it is important to ensure that windows and screens are fully secured,” the release states.

 

