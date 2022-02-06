4 Sunshine Bay BC Ferries sailings cancelled, replaced by water taxi due to ‘crewing issue’

Queen of Surrey will miss four sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay

Four Sunday (Feb. 6) sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled, BC Ferries said in a travel advisory.

The Queen of Surrey will no longer be completing the 10:50 a.m. sailing departing Langdale, the 11:55 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay, 1:05 p.m departing Langdale, 2:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay.

BC Ferries said that water taxi for foot passengers will begin service at 11 a.m. departing from Langdale. The water taxi will then follow the standard schedule.

Customers booked onto the cancelled sailings will be contacted and their fares refunded. Travel will go on a standby basis.

READ MORE: Passengers should check for ferry cancellations due to staffing issues: BC Ferries

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesFerry