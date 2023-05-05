Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

4 homemade weapons found in Abbotsford prison after 4 inmates stabbed

Incident on April 29 resulted in lockdown and search of Matsqui Institution

Four sharp-edged homemade weapons were among items found in Matsqui Institution after four inmates were stabbed on April 29, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A CSC press release issued Friday afternoon (May 5) said that, in addition to the weapons, a search of the prison turned up drug paraphernalia and other “contraband and unauthorized items.”

The prison was placed under lockdown after the stabbings resulted in four inmates being taken to hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

RELATED: Police investigate after 4 inmates stabbed at Abbotsford prison

CSC said the lockdown was needed so that staff could conduct a search “to ensure the safety and security of the prison, its staff and inmates.”

CSC said Friday that the lockdown has now ended, and Matsqui Institution has resumed normal operations, including visits.

Police are continuing to investigate the assaults.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimePoliceprison

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey RCMP asks for help in locating missing Surrey man
Next story
‘An important milestone’: Henry, Dix reflect on end of COVID as a global emergency

Just Posted

Baby salmon are put into buckets for release at Tynehead Hatchery. (Submitted photo)
Fish-y events in Surrey as Salmon Send-off returns, fly-fishing film festival arrives

Hula teaser
PHOTOS: Circus thrills in Surrey as performers from around the world gather at Guildford mall

Singer/songwriter Julia Skye will be performing at North Delta’s Crossroads United Church on Friday, May 12, 2023. (submitted photo)
North Delta’s Julia Skye playing Crossroads United Church May 12

Surrey author Diana Mohrsen with her book, Secret Destinations: A journey only you can take. (Submitted photo)
Surrey author’s pandemic road trip captured in her book