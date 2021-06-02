4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

Suspect had shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the floor

A bank robbery was thwarted by customers on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)

An armed bank robbery was thwarted on Wednesday morning (June 2) in Abbotsford when four customers tackled the suspect to the ground.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident began at around 11:30 a.m. at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way. A suspect walked into the bank carrying a shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the ground.

Bird said the suspect, who identifies as female, threw bags onto the counter and demanded money.

She said a customer then confronted the robber and was soon joined by three others, who all tackled the person to the ground.

Plainclothes officers quickly arrived on scene and made an arrest within four minutes of the initial call to police, Bird said.

She said the gun being carried was a real shotgun, and she described the incident as “dynamic and dangerous.” No one wsa injured, and Bird said Abbotsford Police Victim Services are on scene to support and assist bank customers and staff.

The 46-year-old suspect remains in police custody facing numerous charges, including robbery and weapons offences. Police are continuing to investigate.

Bird said police are thankful for the community’s support and “amazed at the willingness of those customers whose first thought was to protect others in the bank.”

“As grateful as we are for this outcome, we remind the public to be aware of how volatile and dangerous these situations can be, especially with armed suspects,” she added.

