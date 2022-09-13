37 B.C. mayors win by acclamation after standing unopposed

Municipal elections are still more than a month away, but mayors for dozens of communities across B.C. have already won by acclamation after standing unopposed.

Nomination information collated by non-profit group CivicInfo BC shows 37 B.C. mayoral candidates automatically won after the nomination period closed on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

Among them were Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, both of whom got second terms.

West said his unopposed victory wasn’t what he expected, and he had been prepared for a full campaign ahead of election day on Oct. 15.

“It was really humbling …. I’ve worked as hard as I can over the last four years to represent them to the best of my ability, and I’m truly honoured and humbled to have that opportunity to continue to work for them for the next four years,” said West.

He said it was hard to speculate on why no other candidates put their names forward this time, but he was “incredibly proud” of what his city had accomplished.

In Burnaby, incumbent Hurley took to social media to celebrate his win.

“I am humbled and honoured to be acclaimed as Mayor for four more years. It takes a lot of teamwork and collaboration to get things done. I encourage all residents to vote on October 15th for council members that will keep Burnaby moving forward,” the former Burnaby firefighter wrote in a Facebook post.

It is not uncommon for mayors to win by acclamation, and CivicInfo BC’s executive director Todd Pugh said that in 2018, 36 B.C. mayors were elected without contest.

B.C. mayors who won by acclamation this year include:

Dennis A Buchanan, Alert Bay

Joe Craner, Armstrong

Barbara H Roden, Ashcroft

Ward Stamer, Barriere

Mike Hurley, Burnaby

Ryan Windsor, Central Saanich

Ruth Hoyte, Coldstream

Nicole B. Minions, Comox

Michelle P. Staples, Duncan

Sarrah A Storey, Fraser Lake

Steve J Morissette, Fruitvale

Linda J McGuire, Granisle

Ken Williams, Highlands

Shane Brienen, Houston

Allen Miller, Invermere

Maureen Pinkney, 100 Mile House

Sylvia Pranger, Kent

Don McCormick, Kimberley

Phil Germuth, Kitimat

Aaron Stone, Ladysmith

Sheri A Disney, Masset

Alan Raine, Mountain Resort Municipality

Tom Zeleznik, Nakusp

Kevin Murdoch, Oak Bay

Martin Johansen, Oliver

Nicole MacDonald, Pitt Meadows

Scott Cabianca, Port Clements

Brad West, Port Coquitlam

Mark Baker, Sayward

Cliff McNeil-Smith, Sidney

Colin Ferguson, Silverton

Christine A Fraser, Spallumcheen

Sean Bujtas, Terrace

Dan B. Law, Tofino

Owen M. Torgerson, Valemount

Ed Coleman, Wells

Julie Colborne, Zeballos

—Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

