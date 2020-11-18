Surrey Councillor Laurie Guerra is president of the Surrey Homeless and Housing Society. (File photo)

Surrey Councillor Laurie Guerra is president of the Surrey Homeless and Housing Society. (File photo)

$350K doled out for COVID-19 related projects that help Surrey homeless

Since the start of the pandemic, Surrey Homelessness & Housing has approved $600K in grants

The Surrey Homelessness & Housing Society (SHHS) announced Wednesday it has approved another $350,000 in grants to 11 local projects that aim to help the homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This adds to the $250,000 of COVID-19-related grants doled out by the society in the spring that supported 19 projects within charitable organizations.

“The swift response addresses the emerging needs of people experiencing homelessness, or who are at risk of homelessness in Surrey related to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a SHHS release notes.

READ ALSO: Surrey ‘ground zero’ for COVID-19, but has seen less than half of B.C. deaths: Dix

SEE MORE: B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

The funding announced this week will support 11 projects that will implement food programs, purchase safety equipment, create homes and improve housing, the society notes.

“The pandemic has put unprecedented pressure on charitable organizations providing vital services for Surrey’s most vulnerable,” said Councillor Laurie Guerra, President of the SHHS. “This funding will ensure that we can continue to address the growing need for food programs, emergency supplies and strengthen operations both now and into the new year.”

A total of $350,000 in grants were awarded to the following organizations:

  • Afro-Canadian Positive Network Society of BC
  • Atira Women’s Resource Society
  • Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver
  • Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association
  • Fraserside Community Services Society
  • Lookout Housing and Health Society
  • Nightshift Street Ministries
  • Pacific Community Resources Society
  • Phoenix Drug & Alcohol Recovery and Education Society
  • SOS Children’s Village of BC
  • Sources Community Resources Society


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New blend by West Coast Seeds to bloom in Dr. Bonnie Henry’s name
Next story
At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

Just Posted

A series of free flu-vaccination clinics in White Rock and South Surrey starts Nov. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Free flu-vaccination clinic series begins Nov. 19 in White Rock

Five by-appointment opportunities planned by White Rock-South Surrey doctors, Fraser Health

Volunteers work on the Comfort Coats at Star of the Sea Hall on a recent Monday, determined to not let pandemic-related obstacles stop them from completing their annual project. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey ‘Comfort Coat’ project a success, despite pandemic hurdles

Helpers of St. Anne volunteers ensure tradition continues to warm homeless

Surrey Councillor Laurie Guerra is president of the Surrey Homeless and Housing Society. (File photo)
$350K doled out for COVID-19 related projects that help Surrey homeless

Since the start of the pandemic, Surrey Homelessness & Housing has approved $600K in grants

Surrey RCMP composite sketch
Surrey RCMP issues ‘stranger danger’ warning after man in Newton asks child into woods

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said this happened shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 14, in the 7600-block of 125th Street

Cartoon image of Surrey-raised rapper Merkules in video for the song “Apply Pressure,” posted to Youtube.com.
Surrey-raised rapper Merkules hits home with new album, which he’s posted to YouTube

‘I don’t care if you steal it either, as long as you’re listening,’ he says

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

A new West Coast Seeds pollinator mix of cosmos pays tribute to Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Submitted photo/ We Are The Northern)
New blend by West Coast Seeds to bloom in Dr. Bonnie Henry’s name

Cosmo blend designed to attract bees, and marketed with tagline ‘Bee Calm, Bee Kind, Bee Safe’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

Gary Hee with some of the election signs from the Oct. 24 B.C. election and some of the planter boxes they became (Courtesy Gary Hee)
B.C. election signs transformed into planters by Langley recycling advocate

Gary Hee thinks signs shouldn’t be dumped in landfills

One person was wounded in a shooting incident at the Sandman in Langley (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Burning van careens through Langley after fleeing shooting scene

One person was wounded

Most Read