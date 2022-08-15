Cultus Lake in 2007. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

33-year-old man from Calgary dead following drowning at Cultus Lake

Incident happened at Entrance Bay on Aug. 13

One man has died following a drowning at Cultus Lake.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Entrance Bay where a 33-year-old man from Calgary waded into the water with his friends when he entered deep water and became submerged, RCMP said.

Cultus Lake Fire Department responded with their rescue boat. By 6:18 p.m., at least two divers were reported in the water searching for the person.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) was also called to the scene to assist with the search, as well as the RCMP dive team. RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene.

“Tragically, the man was unable to swim and became submerged in deep water where he drowned,” said Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to this man’s family and friends.”

The man’s body was later recovered by emergency personnel.

This matter remains under investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

In 2020, a young man drowned at Entrance Bay and his body was recovered by a Good Samaritan.

