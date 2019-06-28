The exterior view of the Surrey Courthouse expansion. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

$33.5M Surrey courthouse expansion officially opens

Renovations, announced in 2015, include new courtrooms, boosted security and a new Justice Access Centre

About three years after breaking ground, the newly renovated provincial courthouse in Surrey has officially opened.

Attorney General David Eby was in Surrey Friday (June 28) to give the media a tour of the $33.5 million expansion, along with Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims and Surrey-Green Timbers MLA Rachna Singh.

“Our government is committed to providing a justice system that serves all British Columbians,” said Eby. “The Surrey Courthouse has one of the largest caseloads in the province, and this expansion project will help deliver a court system that is able to hear and resolve these cases in a timely manner.”

According to a government release, the expansion includes three new courtrooms and two hearing rooms, including a high-security courtroom for “special-situation trials” and a high-volume courtroom for preliminary and bail features. These now accompany the previously existing 14 rooms in the provincial courthouse.

“New features, which are consistent with technology used by counsel and police, such as touch-screen monitors for advanced evidence presentation, are available in the new courtrooms,” a release states.

Other new courtroom features, according to a release, include enhanced video and audio feeds for the public and media to view evidence and courtroom proceedings from the public gallery and media room; videoconference equipment and audio recording systems that are “highly integrated with the evidence presentation system”; wheelchair-accessible witness boxes; and “barrier-free environments for the hearing impaired.”

In an effort to boost building security, metal detectors and a “walkthrough personal screener” have been added to the court house’s entrance.

“A ballistic glass wall in the high-security courtroom divides the public gallery from the main courtroom,” the release adds.

READ MORE: Surrey’s courthouse to undergo $23.4-million expansion by 2017, March 19, 2015

homelessphoto

(Attorney General David Eby officially opens the Surrey courthouse expansion on Friday, June 28. Photo: Lauren Collins)

The expansion project also included a new Justice Access Centre (JAC), which will “provide comprehensive services designed to address family and civic non-family issues,” at a cost of $1.05 million to operate per year going forward.

The provincial government says the Surrey Courthouse has the highest number of family and civil non-family issues in B.C.

Back in 2015, it was announced the courthouse would undergo a $24.3-million expansion. Construction was set to begin in 2016, with a completion date for 2017.

Then in 2016, when the previous provincial government broke ground, the expansion was expected to cost $33.5 million, with a completion date of “early 2018.”

The project’s budget includes $27 million for construction and another $6.5 million for furniture and fittings, as well as design and municipal fees.

READ MORE: Surrey courthouse construction, renovations aim to shorten wait times, March 8, 2017

Surrey’s courthouse was built in 1991 at 14340 57th Ave. It has the largest criminal caseload in the province and has the second-highest volume of provincial civil and small claims cases.

Previous story
BNSF investigating ‘illegal’ cutting on White Rock hillside
Next story
B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed by city

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this Canada Day long weekend, June 29 to July 1

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary gives back to community organizations, students

Over five years, Ladies Auxiliary has given $390K to Cloverdale

Cloverdale Library to close for $1.2 million renovation this summer

Facility scheduled to be re-opened in January 2020

‘Like a scene out of a movie’: Surrey Mountie’s takedown of armed murder suspect awarded

Surrey’s top cop recognizes 376 acts of bravery at annual Office in Charge awards

False ‘shots fired’ report in Cloverdale led to seizure of weapons, cash and suspected drugs

Surrey RCMP seizes firearms from residence after ‘gun shots’ turn out to be fireworks

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Lower Mainland cocaine dealer back in custody after B.C.’s anti-gang unit raids house

Clayton Archie Eheler convicted of drug trafficking in June 2018 is to be sentenced in the fall

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Most Read