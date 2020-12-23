32 cases linked to Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Fraser Health says there have been no deaths

Fraser Health says a total of 20 cases have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

By Wednesday (Dec. 23), there have been 20 patient cases and 12 staff cases associated to the outbreak.

However, there have been no deaths.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 18.

At the time, Fraser Health said “evidence of transmission” was found in a medicine unit. One patient had tested positive for the virus.

Fraser Health said that it “immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.”

The bulletin adds that Fraser Health has notified “all patients of the affected unit” about the outbreak, as well as families of patients “who are unable to share this information.”

This is the third reported outbreak at the hospital since September.

A “COVID-19 Outbreak Alert” was sent in a memo to staff on Sept. 1. That outbreak was in the hospital’s kidney unit.

The second outbreak notice was issued Oct. 2, and was also in a medicine unit.

