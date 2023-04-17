Highway 99 closed at 32 Avenue Diversion for next five nights, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work. (Pete Alexopoulos/Unsplash photo)

32 Avenue Diversion at Highway 99 to close at night for paving through Friday

A detour will be in effect 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for next five nights

The 32 Avenue Diversion and Highway 99 on-ramp and off-ramp (Exit 8B) in Surrey will be closed for the next five nights for paving work.

The paving work, which started Sunday (April 16) night, will continue through Friday, April 21.

The paving work is part of the Highway 99 and 32nd Avenue Interchange Improvements Project, according to a release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Closures are in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

READ ALSO: Surrey council approves $3.2M arterial paving contract

During the paving work, drivers and cyclists can expect gravel or milled surfaces throughout the day.

During these overnight closures, a detour will be in effect through 152 Street and King George Boulevard. Drivers are instructed to follow posted detour signage and construction speed limits.

For updates, visit DriveBC.ca

