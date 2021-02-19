Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)

$31M up for grabs to transform local public spaces in response to COVID-19

Applications for federal funding open until March 9

There is $31 million of federal funding up for grabs to help transform local public spaces across the province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19.

Project proposals are limitless, but can include pop-up bike paths, community gardens, art installations or Wi-Fi hot spots.

The minimum funding amount for projects is $5,000 and the maximum is $250,000 for each project.

“As the heart of this funding is belonging and inclusion for all, the funding has the potential to make a significant and positive difference in our communities. The three streams are transforming public spaces in response to COVID-19, mobility and digital solutions,” explained Christine Buttkus, executive director of SurreyCares Community Foundation.

The SurreyCares Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen will serve as co-leads for the BC Southern Hub, which includes regions in the Lower Mainland, Interior, and Kootenays.

The hub will be responsible for reviewing applications for projects between $5,000 and $100,000.

Find the applicant guide, application form and evaluation criteria at www.surreycares.org/chci.

READ MORE: COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

“COVID-19 is a threat to everyone. However, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on certain communities, including historically marginalized communities who were already experiencing vulnerability and marginalization,” the program guide said.

“Public spaces are invaluable to communities who do not have access to green space, space for physical activity and play, art and other activities within their own homes and private spaces.”

Organizations can apply until 5 p.m on March 9. A second application period for funding will take place starting in May 2021.

