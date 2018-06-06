$300K sculpture approved for future Clayton Community Hub

The raspberry-coloured steel sculpture stands over 6 metres tall

A $300,000 sculpture has been approved by city council for the future site of the Clayton Community Hub.

Studio Morison, which is a collaborative team of artists Heather Peak and Ivan Morison, will go forward with their proposal for a piece entitled “The Moment.” The permanent sculpture stands more than six metres tall and is made of “bright raspberry” coloured steel.

If you’re wondering what the sculpture is supposed to be, you’re not alone.

According to an artist statement on the City of Surrey website, the sculpture invites the question: what is it?

“As you move around and within the piece, it continually reveals and confuses its own form, alive and full of potentiality,” the statement reads. “From each angle, a different interpretation emerges: a net, a web, a flower turning its head to the sun, a make-believe creature waiting to play with a friend, a tower leaning over to listen to the people below. It is an outline to ‘colour in,’ inviting the community to fill it with their own imaginations.”

Studio Morison researched and developed their design concept from January to April 2018.

According to a May 24 corporate report, the team “engaged nearly 300 residents and stakeholders in Clayton to develop their proposed design concept for a permanent public artwork.”

The sculpture was inspired by a Margaret Atwood poem of the same name “that questions individual ownership and speaks to the concept of ‘the commons’ at the heart of the Clayton Community Centre and civic life in general.”

The Clayton Community Hub stakeholder committee reviewed and unanimously approved the design proposal on April 25, and Surrey’s Public Art Advisory Committee endorsed it at its May 3 meeting.

The $300,000 price tag includes the artist fees, engineering, fabrication and installation of the sculpture. In total, it represents 1.25 per cent of the community centre’s projected construction budget. The total budget for the centre is $43.5 million.

Councillor Judy Villeneuve, who is chair of the Public Art Advisory Committee, spoke at last Monday’s council meeting about the project.

The Moment had “really amazing involvement from over 300 residents that talked about what they wanted to see in the public art piece,” she said.

“The piece is … up to the interpretation of the community. They wanted to be able to have moments where they can think creatively and use their imagination,” she said.

“I think its going to be a stunning new piece in our city collection,” she said.

The sculpture is expected to be ready for unveiling in 2020, to coincide with the opening of the community centre, located at 72 Avenue between 184 and 188 Street.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows
Next story
VIDEO: Conservation group buys Kootenay farm to protect grizzlies, elk, trout

Just Posted

$300K sculpture approved for future Clayton Community Hub

The raspberry-coloured steel sculpture stands over 6 metres tall

Surrey, Langley players selected in Major League Baseball Draft

Clayton Heights’ Mitch Robinson highlights local draft class after selection by New York Yankees

ZYTARUK: Keeping homicide victims’ names from public a disturbing trend

Not revealing the identities of homicide victims is bad public policy, and here’s why

‘Amazing’ Surrey student earns $100K scholarship for STEM studies

Frank Hurt Secondary has had three Schulich scholars in the past four years

VSO’s departing Tovey performs in Surrey one final time, at school concert

Royal Heights Elementary hosted the music director on Monday

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

Couple were en route from Penticton to Edmonton in November when it disappeared

Looking for the perfect jump

B.C. athlete considered likely to set a Canadian record in the pole vault

B.C. woman chased by deer, prompts warning from conservation

Agressive deer leaves woman rattled and warning others on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Conservation group buys Kootenay farm to protect grizzlies, elk, trout

Nature Conservancy of Canada brings 43 hectares near Morrissey Meadows into conservation fold

B.C. doctors told not to limit opioids or refuse care of chronic pain patients

College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. updated its standard of practice for prescribing opioids

Pellet gun incident at Lower Mainland community centre involved homeless man

Police seize BB gun without incident

Mobile home tenant rules offer more compensation

Evictions for redevelopment a long-time issue for NDP

It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

Breeding leads to some wacky behaviour by animals across B.C. through the spring

Most Read