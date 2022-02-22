3,000 without power in South Surrey/White Rock

BC Hydro investigating outage that hit just before 11 a.m.

Approximately 3,000 BC Hydro customers are affected by a power outage this morning (Feb. 22, 2022). (bchydro.com screenshot)

BC Hydro is investigating after nearly 3,000 customers on the Semiahmoo Peninsula were left without power this morning, following an outage that hit just before 11 a.m.

According to the utility’s website, the area affected is bordered by 28 Avenue to the north, 152 Street to the west, Russell Avenue to the south and 168 Street to the east.

A crew has been assigned, however, there is no estimate at this time as to when the issue might be resolved. They are anticipated to arrive onsite just after noon.

Other areas in South Surrey also unexpectedly without power include small pockets in the 15300-block of 26 Avenue and near 192 Street south of 3A Avenue.


