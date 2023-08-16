Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at Lindeman Lake on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning at Lindeman Lake on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Google Maps)

30-year-old Vancouver man dead following drowning near Chilliwack

Lindeman Lake fatality 4th drowning death in less than 1 month in Chilliwack area

A man is dead after drowning at Lindeman Lake on the weekend, RCMP confirmed.

It is the fourth fatal drowning in the Chilliwack area in less than a month.

Emergency officials including Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department and Search and Rescue were called to Lindeman Lake near a campground on Saturday, Aug. 12 around 3:01 p.m.

Lifesaving efforts were performed at the scene but they were unsuccessful, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

By 3:14 p.m. it was reported that the 30-year-old Vancouver man was still in the water. Two minutes later, he was reportedly out of the water and CPR was being performed.

RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene.

An Air Ambulance was called to the scene and fire crews set up a landing zone at Paulsen Road. There is also a helipad at Lindeman Lake and there were reports that Search and Rescue crews were going to arrive by helicopter.

By 4:37 p.m. the Air Ambulance had landed and by 5:20 p.m. the helicopter had left the scene. It is unknown if the man died at the location of the drowning or if he was transported by Air Ambulance and then later died.

“It has been a very, very hard year for drownings in our area,” Vrolyk said.

This is the fourth fatal drowning in the Chilliwack area this summer. A Surrey man in his 20s went missing in Cultus Lake on July 19 and his body was recovered on Aug. 15. On July 21, a 55-year-old man drowned in the Vedder River, and then on July 26 a 30-year-old man died in a residential backyard pool.

There was also a non-fatal drowning in Cultus Lake that involved a child.

– with files from Jennifer Feinberg

RELATED: Water-safety videos coming in wake of Chilliwack-area drownings

RELATED: Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: Chilliwack Search and Rescue

 

Breaking News

