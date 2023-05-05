30-month jail term for U.S. man caught with firearms at South Surrey border

Jonathan Ressler was arrested in March at the Pacific Highway crossing

An American man has been sentenced to 30 months in jail after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle firearms into Canada through the Pacific Highway border. (CBSA photo)

A U.S. resident charged with smuggling following the March discovery of firearms in a northbound vehicle at the Pacific Highway border has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

According to a news release issued by Canada Border Services Agency, Jonathan Ressler learned his penalty on April 26, 2023. He was handed a 30-month prison term after pleading guilty to the possession of loaded, restricted and prohibited firearms without a license.

READ ALSO: South Surrey firearms seizure highlighted in CBSA’s ‘border incidents of 2021’

Ressler was arrested on March 19, 2023, after border services officers found two loaded pistols and four prohibited over-capacity magazines during a search of his vehicle. One of the pistols was a prohibited firearm while the other was a restricted firearm.

Nina Patel, director general for CBSA’s Pacific Region, said she is proud of the efforts by CBSA officers and investigators on such cases.

“By preventing and investigating smuggling attempts, we’re reducing the risk of harm to Canadians,” Patel said in the release.

CBSA logged a record number of such seizures in 2021-2022, intercepting more than 1,200 firearms – the most recorded in a single year, the release notes.

Ressler has been in custody since his arrest.

tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

border agencyCourtguns