3 staff members, 6 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey care facility

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at a Surrey long-term care facility.
According to an information bulletin on Wednesday (Dec. 2), three staff members and six residents at The Harrison at Elim Village have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members and residents are currently in self-isolation.
Fraser Health said a “rapid response team” is on site, and communication with residents and families is “underway.”
The Harrison at Elim Village is a owned and operated by Elim Christian Care Society.
