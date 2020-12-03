3 staff members, 6 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey care facility

Fraser Health says a staff member at Harrison West at Elim Village has been diagnosed with COVID-19. (Google image)

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at a Surrey long-term care facility.

According to an information bulletin on Wednesday (Dec. 2), three staff members and six residents at The Harrison at Elim Village have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff members and residents are currently in self-isolation.

Fraser Health said a “rapid response team” is on site, and communication with residents and families is “underway.”

The Harrison at Elim Village is a owned and operated by Elim Christian Care Society.

